‘We’re all in this together’

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Mineral Springs Elementary School’s teachers showed their students they missed them while schools are closed due to the pandemic with a parade on Wednesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Mineral Springs Elementary School’s teachers showed their students they missed them while schools are closed due to the pandemic with a parade on Wednesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Families lined the streets to greet their Mineral Springs Elementary School teachers, who their children haven’t seen in more than a week, as they paraded by on Wednesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Families lined the streets to greet their Mineral Springs Elementary School teachers, who their children haven’t seen in more than a week, as they paraded by on Wednesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Families lined the streets to greet their Mineral Springs Elementary School teachers, who their children haven’t seen in more than a week, as they paraded by on Wednesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Families lined the streets to greet their Mineral Springs Elementary School teachers, who their children haven’t seen in more than a week, as they paraded by on Wednesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A truck full of Mineral Springs Elementary School teachers greets parents and students who came out on Wednesday to watch the parade. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A truck full of Mineral Springs Elementary School teachers greets parents and students who came out on Wednesday to watch the parade.

ELLERBE — Children and parents lined the streets of Ellerbe on Wednesday to see their teachers in person for likely the first time since March 16 as they paraded through their neighborhoods.

The smiling faces along every street corner were a welcome sight after what has been a steady drumbeat of news about the growing COVID-19 pandemic of late. The parade included cars decorated with hearts to spread love during the crisis as part of #aworldofhearts, teachers as drive-by cheerleaders and children holding signs promoting positivity.

Other cars, semis and garbage trucks stopped along the way waving and beeping their horns like mad as the parade passed.

“This was an idea to let our kids know that we support them from afar … We just wanted to spread positive vibes,” said Jennifer Beck, principal of Mineral Springs Elementary School. “It made our day to see their smiling faces because we sure do miss them.”

Monroe Avenue Elementary School also held a parade around its surrounding neighborhood. Windy Taylor, principal of Monroe Avenue, said the parade was a way to remind students of the need to stay safe during this time and show that “they’re on our hearts and minds.”

Taylor said the best way to get through this is for parents, teachers and students to “communicate as much as possible.”

“We’re all in this together,” Taylor said.

LJ Bell Elementary School held a parade on Tuesday, and Fairview Heights will hold one beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday.

All public schools in North Carolina will remain closed until at least May 15 due to the virus, following an executive order signed by Governor Roy Cooper on Monday. Students were initially sent home March 16, and since then school systems have scrambled to organize remote learning to keep students on track and connected to their education while parents scrambled to provide additional child care.

Beck said Mineral Springs’s teachers have embraced the challenge with a positive attitude, and parents have been “eager to step up.” Teachers have gone outside their comfort zones to post videos in place of regular classes, she added.

As Yvonne Gilmer, principal of LJ Bell, put it: “We’re just doing school a new way.”

“All educators in the county have really been working hard to transition in such a sudden time,” Gilmer said. “I’ve never been so proud.”

Mineral Springs teachers will begin working remotely Thursday, though some have already elected to do so. Beck said one positive from this situation schools find themselves in is that staff have been able to collaborate on new ways to use the technology available to them.

“We’re going to be here and continue to be supportive as long as it takes,” said Beck.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

