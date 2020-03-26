New Briefs

Second case in

Robeson County

LUMBERTON — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Robeson County has doubled.

A second Robeson County resident has tested positive for the virus, is being monitored and is following isolation orders, according to the county Department of Public Health. The patient was tested at a local health clinic, and the private lab testing does not have to be confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and therefore is considered a positive result.

The patient, who was a close contact of the first county resident to test positive for the new coronavirus, remains at home.

***

Early College team

wins a big award

PEMBROKE — The RobCoBots received the Engineering Inspiration Award during the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, or FIRST, Robotics competition.

The competition took place recently at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Winning the award qualified the Robeson County Early College High School team to compete for the Engineering Inspiration Award at the FIRST North Carolina State Championship at Campbell University on April 4 and 5.

The Engineering Inspiration Award is the second-most prestigious award given.

***

NC State Treasurer

has COVID-19 virus

RALEIGH — North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell said on Wednesday he’s been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.

Folwell, a Republican elected to the post in 2016, said he learned late Tuesday that he had tested positive.

Folwell said he returned to Raleigh last week after a recent, long-planned trip with his son and noticed that his perennial cough had worsened, a statement from his office said. He said he thought initially it was a reaction to pollen, but he ultimately contacted a doctor and got tested. Folwell did not say where he had traveled.

“I have quarantined myself and will follow the advice of my physician as to when I will be medically cleared to return to the office,” Folwell said in a news release. Services in the treasurer’s building in Raleigh have now been scaled back to only what’s absolutely necessary, the release said.

Folwell’s chief responsibilities are to manage the $100 billion in state pension investments and provide oversight of the health insurance plan for over 725,000 state employees, teachers, retirees and their dependents.

***

Shooting linked to

body found in home

CLEMMONS — A chase that led to a fatal shooting involving a deputy is connected to the discovery of a body found at a home, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said.

Winston-Salem police said the body of Toni Renee Handy, 46, was found Tuesday evening at her home. Police had reported Handy missing just after midnight Tuesday, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

In the afternoon, a sheriff’s deputy spotted Handy’s pickup truck, which had been reported stolen. Authorities say Christopher Joel Mock, 45, led deputies on a chase, driving through a shopping center parking lot and crashing into another truck before he was shot. A sheriff’s spokeswoman said a gun was found at the scene.

First responders took Mock to the hospital, and he was declared dead in the ambulance before he was revived at the hospital, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said. Mock underwent surgery, but died at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

From regional Champion Media newspapers.