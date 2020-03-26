March 25, 2020 Richmond County Daily Journal News 0
Brandon Tester | Richmond County Daily Journal A labrador named Tank goes for a walk at Eastside Cemetery with his owner on Wednesday afternoon. Locals have been using the paths around the cemetery to exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially since all the health clubs have been closed.

Brandon Tester | Richmond County Daily Journal

A labrador named Tank goes for a walk at Eastside Cemetery with his owner on Wednesday afternoon. Locals have been using the paths around the cemetery to exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially since all the health clubs have been closed.

Brandon Tester | Richmond County Daily Journal A labrador named Tank goes for a walk at Eastside Cemetery with his owner on Wednesday afternoon. Locals have been using the paths around the cemetery to exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially since all the health clubs have been closed.
https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_1C7DB111-744E-46AA-8FF2-2FF5C98E69BB_ne202032518512629.jpegBrandon Tester | Richmond County Daily Journal A labrador named Tank goes for a walk at Eastside Cemetery with his owner on Wednesday afternoon. Locals have been using the paths around the cemetery to exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially since all the health clubs have been closed.