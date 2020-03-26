Brandon Tester | Richmond County Daily Journal A labrador named Tank goes for a walk at Eastside Cemetery with his owner on Wednesday afternoon. Locals have been using the paths around the cemetery to exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially since all the health clubs have been closed. Brandon Tester | Richmond County Daily Journal A labrador named Tank goes for a walk at Eastside Cemetery with his owner on Wednesday afternoon. Locals have been using the paths around the cemetery to exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially since all the health clubs have been closed.

