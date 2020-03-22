Making do while social distancing

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Millie Baucom, manager of Captain D’s in Rockingham, takes the order of a customer Friday in the new lane the popular seafood stop formed to help deal with the banning of dine-in service due to the threat of coronavirus. Baucom was taking orders and calling them in on her cell phone to staff inside. A customer saw her sitting in the heat and gave her an umbrella. The staff of Captain D’s were holding a contest between the managers, who were running the new lane, and the regular drive-thru staff to see who could get the most customers. Baucom said the managers were winning as of about 4 p.m. Friday. The restaurant wasn’t able to offer their all-you-can eat option Friday because it requires customers to go inside, so they added some new specials to compensate, according to Baucom.