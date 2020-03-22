Grocery stores adapt to challenges

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Empty shelves are a daily reality for many grocery stores, and some have made changes to make sure those at risk for the virus get first pickings. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Empty shelves are a daily reality for many grocery stores, and some have made changes to make sure those at risk for the virus get first pickings.

ROCKINGHAM — With the high demand for essential food items and cleaning supplies as people prepare for a drawn out period of social isolation or worse due to the threat of coronavirus, grocery stores are taking steps to make sure that people have what they need.

The following is a list of what local grocery stores are changing to meet new challenges.

Walmart

At the national level, Walmart has adjusted their operating hours to between 7 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. to help associates restock shelves. Store hours change for customers, but associates will continue to have their regular hours.

From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will have an hour-long senior shopping period every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens, at 6 a.m. every Tuesday. The pharmacy and Vision Center will be open during this time.

Walmart will also begin to limit the amount customers can buy of certain items to make sure that more customers are able to get what they need. The items under these limits will include paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

Walmart’s Auto Care Centers will be shut down to allow those associates to focus on stocking and cleaning in the rest of the store. Additionally, the Vision Center will operate on its normal schedule.

Dollar General

This week, Dollar General “strongly encouraged” its chains to dedicate the first hour of operations to the shopping needs of seniors and will close an hour earlier during this period. The first hour of their operations will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

This is to help those customers most at risk for the virus avoid the busier shopping times and to get the items they need.

“We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO, in a statement.

Food Lion (East Broad Avenue)

Food Lion is operating on its regular schedule and is cleaning the store more regularly, said manager James Clifton. Clifton said it’s been a “chaotic” week or so, but staff is working to keep up with the demand for essential items.

Clifton said the best time to come in to be most likely to get what you need is in the early morning or early afternoon — the beginning of each shift. Clifton said Food Lion will not stop people from buying in bulk, but asks that customers be considerate of those in greater need.

Edwards IGA

Edwards IGA is operating on its regular schedule and is increasing its cleaning practices, according to assistant manager Jonathan Rushing.

Rushing said the best time to shop to get needed items is between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Family Dollar

Family Dollar has changed its hours to opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m., according to Jenny Melton, assistant manager of the Airport Road location.

Melton said they are keeping two people at each register to help with demand. She said its difficult to predict when items such as hand sanitizer would be on the shelves due to inconsistencies over the last week or so.

“We put it out as soon as we get it,” she said.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Empty shelves are a daily reality for many grocery stores, and some have made changes to make sure those at risk for the virus get first pickings. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_4991.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Empty shelves are a daily reality for many grocery stores, and some have made changes to make sure those at risk for the virus get first pickings.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

