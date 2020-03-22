Funeral homes struggle with social distancing

AP photo Richmond County’s funeral homes are limiting attendance to funeral services, with many families opting to hold private services, and increasing cleaning practices due to the threat of COVID-19. AP photo Richmond County’s funeral homes are limiting attendance to funeral services, with many families opting to hold private services, and increasing cleaning practices due to the threat of COVID-19.

ROCKINGHAM — Following the spread of COVID-19 and Governor Roy Cooper’s subsequent decision to ban gatherings of 100 people — and later recommendation of limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people — families grieving lost loved ones have been unable to hold public funerals with extended family and friends.

Most families have been understanding of the new rules due to the now-mass awareness of the threat of the virus and have been holding private graveside services instead, local funeral directors say. Some funerals homes are offering to hold future public funerals once the ban is lifted at no extra charge.

“Attendance has not been what it would have been,” said Gary Overcash, funeral director at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham and president of the North Carolina Funeral Directors Association. “At a time like this, social distancing is very hard because you want to embrace the family.”

Overcash said it varies family to family on whether they decide to take the funeral up on the offer to hold public services at a later date.

“Some have chosen not to (hold a public service) later just so they don’t have to open the wounds back up,” Overcash said. “Some families insist on having a public service and you just have to limit the number in attendance which puts us in a place where we have to tell family who got there late that they can’t come in.”

He added that he feels it’s better to hold a private service to avoid a situation where family or friends could travel to the location and still be left out.

“We ask that people respect the family and not hug, refrain from shaking hands, keep their distance and understand that this will pass and things will get back to normal,” Overcash said. “We’re just under this limitation, we’re not doing this by choice. Our first priority is to protect our staff, the families and the public.”

The story is virtually the same for Jim Eason, funeral director of Watson-King Funeral Home, which has offices in both Rockingham and Hamlet. Eason said a few families have been confused about the new rules, but have mostly accepted them. Watson-King has tentatively rescheduled some public services for summer, when the virus is expected to clear up some due to warm weather.

In a fairly busy week for funerals, Eason said what’s helped get the word out has been including a note at the bottom of their obituaries to explain why the public services aren’t being held. They’ve also put signs on their doors and are leaving out lots of hand sanitizer.

“We’re meeting all the mandates and requirements,” Eason said, and they’re anticipating more restrictions soon. “The Health Department is keeping us updated. Everybody knows what’s going on and no one’s getting upset.”

Overcash, speaking from a statewide perspective, said most are abiding by the order and there are some counties that have taken the limit further than the governor’s recommendation. He said the North Carolina Funeral Directors Association has worked with the state’s disaster preparation officials and sent out letters to communities advising them on how to proceed under this new reality.

He said that in rural counties where the virus hasn’t hit yet, some funeral directors have been resistant to limiting funeral attendance. It can be harder for a funeral director in a smaller community to tell someone “no” because of the friendships in town, Overcash said, but the same rules have to apply whether you’re in a community of 50 or 500,000.

“They have to remember that folks are traveling in to go to that funeral,” and regardless, Overcash continued, “you still need to prepare because you never know who’s going to come to a funeral.”

AP photo Richmond County’s funeral homes are limiting attendance to funeral services, with many families opting to hold private services, and increasing cleaning practices due to the threat of COVID-19. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_funeral2.jpg AP photo Richmond County’s funeral homes are limiting attendance to funeral services, with many families opting to hold private services, and increasing cleaning practices due to the threat of COVID-19.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]