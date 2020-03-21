Keeping backyard chickens

In recent years, backyard chickens have become popular even in urban areas. Typically, homeowners raise them for eggs, meat or just as companions. To many, it is almost an annual tradition to have chicks in spring, but for first timers, raising chicks may be a bit overwhelming. Here are some tips to raising chicks that can help make your experience a little easier.

Before you bring any chicks home, check your town or county’s local ordinances to be sure you can have backyard chickens. Next, make sure you have the necessities needed to house and care for chicks. A large box or plastic tote, lined with plenty of pine wood shavings, is a great place to start. Keep the box in a warm, draft free area such as a garage. The recommendation is one square foot of space for each chick until they are large enough to stay in their coop and pen outside. It is also important to have a heat or brooder lamp for your chicks until their feathers develop. Most chicks are only a few days old when they are purchased so keeping them warm is important. The brood box should be kept around 95 degrees Fahrenheit for the first two weeks. As chicks begin developing feathers, the heat should be cut back 5 degrees per week. Be careful not to let the lamp rest on plastic or any flammable material, or it could melt or start a fire. Once chicks have their feathers, they can be taken outside on warm days in a contained area to let them get used to the outdoor environment, just don’t leave them unattended too long.

Chicks should have access to waterers, feeders, and chick starter feed. There are countless styles of waterers and feeders so choose the best one that works for you and your chicks. Chick starter feed should be at least 20 percent protein. Medicated feed is also available and helps prevent a common chick disease called coccidiosis. Another way to prevent diseases is by keeping chicks in a clean environment, cleaning their feeders and box regularly. Keep the feed and water slightly elevated to minimize contamination from droppings and shaving. Chicks can carry diseases that can be transmitted to humans, such as salmonella. Make sure everyone washes their hands thoroughly after handling the chicks or touching the brood box.

If you have any questions about raising chicks or keeping backyard chickens please contact the Richmond County Extension Office at (910) 997-8255

