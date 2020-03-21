City declares a

state of emergency

LUMBERTON — A state of emergency has been declared in Lumberton because of the new coronavirus.

The declaration was signed Thursday by Mayor Bruce Davis and it has little or no effect on most residents who are going about their normal business, said Holt Moore III, the city attorney.

The city might impose a curfew down the road, he said. The last time the city did that was with Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The declaration also puts Lumberton in line for certain funding.

***

Curfew is added to

state of emergency

FAIRMONT — The town Fairmont declared a state of emergency on Tuesday and, along with it, a town-wide curfew.

The declaration imposes a curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. for residents ages 17 and younger. Religious gatherings, travel to and from work, and civic duties are exempted from the curfew.

***

UNCP professor

killed in wreck

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is mourning the loss of a longtime professor of the Biology Department, who was killed Wednesday in a car accident.

Harold David Maxwell, who was 75, died after his 2019 Jeep Cherokee, traveling east on N.C. 711 toward Lumberton, collided head-on with a 2009 GMC pickup truck operated by 56-year-old Jimothy Locklear, of Pembroke.

According to investigators, alcohol is expected to be a factor in the collision and charges are pending.

***

School system gives

out free meals

HAMLET — Parents were able to pick up meals for their homebound students Tuesday, part of the school system’s effort to provide respite to parents who are now having to provide an extra two weeks of child care due to Governor Roy Cooper’s order to close schools to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Richmond County Schools served 2,264 students free meals on their first day being offered at meal sites across the county.

***

Moore Co. gets

first virus case

PINEHURST – An OB/GYN with FirstHealth of the Carolinas has tested positive for COVID-19. It is believed he was infected during a recent trip to Germany.

OB/GYN physician John Byron, M.D., learned of his positive test on March 18. Byron, of Southern Pines Women’s Health Center, first exhibited symptoms on Tuesday, March 17, according to FirstHealth officials.

Byron last contact with patients was on the morning of Friday, March 13.

From regional Champion Media newspapers.