FirstHealth recognizes certified nurses day

PINEHURST- Certified Nurses Day was nationally recognized this week to honor board-certified nurses across the nation who have advanced their careers. Now, more than ever, we celebrate the 346 board certified nurses who work across the FirstHealth system for their professionalism, leadership and commitment to excellence in patient care.

Board Certification of nurses plays an increasingly important role in the assurance of high standards of care for patients and their loved ones. Nursing, like health care in general has become increasingly complex. While a registered nurse (R.N.) license provides entry to general nursing practice, the knowledge-intensive requirements of modern nursing require extensive education, as well as a strong personal commitment to excellence by the nurse.

FirstHealth of the Carolinas supports national board certification for all its nurses. There are many nursing certification specialties such as medical-surgical, pediatric, pain management, cardiac vascular, oncology, hospice, case management, emergency nursing, critical care and many others. Many nursing certification bodies exist to serve the full range of specialized nursing care offered in the contemporary health care system; national nurse-certifying bodies should be accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification (ABSNC) or the National Organization for Competence Assurance (NOCA).

Today and every day, join FirstHealth and the nation’s national nursing certification organizations in honoring those hardworking, dedicated nurses for their professionalism, and a job well done.