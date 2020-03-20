United Way launches COVID-19 Relief Fund

ROCKINGHAM — United Way of Richmond County is launching a local relief fund to supply emergency funds to its local nonprofit network in response to community needs due to the threat of COVID-19.

Those interested in donating can do so here. One hundred percent of donations will help Richmond County residents in need of critical information and services like food, financial assistance, and more, according to United Way.

“United Way of Richmond County is committed to standing with our community and supporting those impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in their time of need,” the nonprofit said in a statement. “Together, we will overcome this pandemic by making sure the most vulnerable among us are protected.”

You may also donate to the Richmond County COVID-19 Relief Fund by mailing a check payable to United Way of Richmond County to PO BOX 153, Rockingham, NC 28380. Please include Relief Fund in the memo section.

