‘No voo doo’: Town hangs effigies to scare off buzzards

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Town of Dobbins Heights has been “haunted” by a roost of vultures at their Community Park that has come and gone over the last year-and-a-half, but it seems the town has finally found a way to ward them off: hanging effigies of vultures all around the park.

Town officials were talking about what to do about the vultures at a meeting in January when R.B. Gardner of Habitat for Humanity joked that they should shoot the birds and hang them up as a threat to the others, an idea he said was based on his “experience growing up in eastern North Carolina.”

But, when the town called up the experts for a solution, it turned out that hanging effigies is considered “best practice” to get rid of vultures — minus the part about shooting them, since they’re a protected species.

“It must be working because I’m looking up and down the street and I don’t see no buzzards,” said Mayor Pro Tem Tyre Holloway. “It’s no ‘voo doo.’”

The effigies are actually taxidermy vultures which have been hung with fishing line in the vultures’ favorite tree in the area, on the fences around the basketball courts, and from telephone poles around the Dobbins Heights Community Park. Wildlife Services strung up the birds this week at a $350 cost to the town.

Dobbins Heights officials took this step after complaints from residents about the prevalence of the birds, which on any given day would appear in groups of 50 to 100 to look down on people playing basketball, grilling out or playing on the playground, according to Mayor Antonio Blue.

“It was a bad problem,” Blue said. “A few people kind of freaked out a little bit, with the coronavirus going on everybody’s already freaking out.”

Mary Ann D. Gibson said the vultures had “taken over” the park. She said, at times, the biggest tree at the park, which towers over the picnic tables, would be completely black from all the vultures in it.

“We were like, ‘What are y’all doing? This is our property’ … We’re not going anywhere,” Gibson said. “It seemed like there were more and more each time like they would hibernate and bring their family with them.

“It’s wonderful that (the town) is doing something,” she continued.

Holloway said one vulture swooped down at him while he was tending to the park. He said they “just sit there, looking all nasty and creepy,” not moving, even when he would clap at them.

Councilwoman Angeline David said residents “thought it was an invasion like the ‘Birds’ movie,” referring to the 1963 classic horror film directed by Alfred Hitchcock in which birds terrorize a community — except vultures are much bigger than the ones that attack in the movie.

Gardner applied reason to the situation, saying that there’s a “scientific explanation” for the vultures’ presence.

“It’s not some kind of ‘end of days’ attempt to ward off the coronavirus,” he said.

Todd Menke, assistant state director for USDA Wildlife Services and a certified wildlife biologist, said hanging effigies is one of the first nonlethal methods used to get rid of unwanted vulture roosts.

It’s unclear how long the effigies will have to be in place at the park. Menke said it depends how long the birds have been established in the area. He said the birds settling in a park is likely due to the presence of food that has been left out.

“The most people in the public can do is help remove or properly dispose of trash, clean up food and any road kill. People need to be aware of their surroundings,” Menke said.

He added that vultures can create a great deal of damage. They are known to rip the rubber off of car windshields and the rubber compounds used in roofing material, tear seats off of boats, cause power outages by sitting on power lines, and leave feces and regurgitation.

“They’re pretty common across the state. This is the starting phase of a roost, hopefully (Dobbins Heights) caught it quickly enough that the birds will continue their migration.”

