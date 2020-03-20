Confirmed cases now at 137 in NC, up 40

A new tally from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday morning brought another substantial increase in presumed positive tests for COVID-19 across the state, with several counties reporting cases for the first time.

COVID-19 NC newsThe total number of confirmed cases stands at 137, and increase of 40 from Thursday.

Counties with new cases according to the official tally are Rowan, Davidson, Orange, New Hanover, Pitt and Pasquotank.

Although these cases show the outbreak’s continued spread in central and eastern North Carolina, the only county in Western North Carolina with a confirmed case has been Watauga.

However, out-of-state individuals temporarily in Cherokee and Macon counties have tested positive according to local health department reports. The individual in Macon also spent time in Buncombe County, where she was tested for the virus, before returning to Macon to recuperate. Cases like these are assigned to the state of the person’s permanent residence.

Overall, the new official totals indicate confirmed cases in 28 of the state’s 100 counties. Counties with cases, from west to east are Watauga, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Iredell, Rowan, Cabarrus, Union, Forsyth, Davidson, Guilford, Chatham, Moore, Orange, Durham, Hoke, Harnett, Wake, Johnston, Wilson, Wayne, Sampson, Brunswick, New Hanover, Pitt, Onslow, Craven and Pasquotank.

Carolina Public Press is reporting this morning on action by several large counties to release low-level pretrial inmates from jails due to the pandemic. Conditions in jails can allow a contagious disease to spread easily, so precautions are being taken to slow the spread, protecting both inmates and jail workers.

An NC State economist tells CPP that the state’s manufacturing sector may be in for a rough ride, especially if the pandemic worsens and disruptions continue for a longer time. Gov. Cooper also acknowledged the obstacles to social distancing in industrial workplaces during a press conference Thursday. He noted the state’s efforts to meet the surge in jobless claims in recent days.

As community needs increase due to the pandemic, nonprofits and foundations across the state are conducting talks about pooling their resources. A group of foundations in Western North Carolina has created a special fund for that part of the state, CPP reported Friday. A similar group is doing the same in the Triad, and more efforts from additional groups around the state are anticipated in coming days.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Coronavirus-21.jpg