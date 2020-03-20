Campbell’s Soup donates 615 lbs of food to needy

Campbell Soup’s Maxton facility has donated 615 pounds of shelf-stable goods to the Hamlet Senior Center to help Richmond County’s elderly population during the social distancing efforts in place to combat coronavirus.

The Senior Center will provide goods to every person in Richmond County who receives daily meal delivery or frozen meal delivery service through Richmond County Aging Services. “Food insecurity is a reality for many older adults throughout North Carolina. Choosing between purchasing medications or eating is a reality far too common because many simply can’t afford both,” read a post on the Senior Center’s Facebook page. “The HSC is beyond grateful to Campbell’s Soup for their incredible donation.”

Those who would like to donate shelf-stable items can call the Hamlet Senior Center at 910-582-7985.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_5010.jpg