SeHealth ‘pauses’

search for partner

LUMBERTON — A year after Southeastern Health, the major health-care provider for Robeson County and much of the surrounding area, announced its plans to find a partner in order to remain healthy and viable, it has abandoned that search — at least for now.

In a two-paragraph statement released Wednesday, the chairman of SeHealth’s board said COVID-19 is the reason why.

“Our nation has experienced an unprecedented time in health care as the world’s attention has shifted to minimizing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kenneth Rust said. “The board made the decision to pause our partnership exploration to ensure singular attention and energy on what matters most right now: ensuring the health and well-being of our providers, employees, patients and the community.”

***

Town Hall is

now closed

PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Town Hall has closed to the general public starting Thursday and until further notice as a precautionary measure related to the COVID-19 threat.

The Pembroke Recreation Complex, located at 7164 N.C. 711, also will be closed for two weeks starting Thursday, according to information from the town government. The measures are temporary and the closures will be reassessed periodically.

In the interim, customers may use the drive-through station at Town Hall to pay bills, pay them online or mail payments.

***

Two are facing

weapons charges

ST. PAULS — Two men were arrested Monday on weapons charges after police responded to a shots fired call at Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Raekwon McRae, 21, of Shannon, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, and Jeremy Seals, 25, of Lumberton, was charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, according to a statement from the St. Pauls Police Department.

No one was injured by the accidental discharge.

Both men were taken to the St. Pauls Police Department where they were processed and released.

***

Three killed in

NC house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Three people were killed early Thursday morning when a home caught fire in North Carolina, authorities said.

The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire after 2 a.m., according to a statement from Battalion Chief Jason Davis.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire visible from the outside of the single story home and residents were reported to be trapped inside, the statement said. Crews searched the home and recovered three bodies, according to the department.

The victims were not immediately identified, and its unclear whether any survivors made it out.

The fire was brought under control, and the fire department and Fayetteville police are investigating the cause of the blaze.

No additional details were released.

From regional Champion Media newspapers.