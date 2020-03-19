Editorial: Public leadership is essential in erasing stigma amid public health scares like coronavirus

With the World Health Organization officially declaring the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic last week, and the CDC urging against community gatherings of more than 50 people, there’s an image we keep returning to that gives us hope and strength in this trying time.

It’s a photograph taken in 1989 of former first lady Barbara Bush holding a red-faced baby boy, patting his tiny back, whispering or maybe humming to him, her face — not far from his — full of love, tenderness and compassion as she soothed the sickly infant in a way only a grandmother can.

What’s most striking about the photo, and why it comes to mind during our current public health crisis, is that it was taken at the height of the AIDS scare, when much of the public was gripped with fear and misunderstanding of HIV and AIDS. With that one gesture, that motherly act of holding a distressed infant in her arms, Bush calmed a segment of the nation that had, up until then, been confused and frightened.

This act of kindness, and yes, leadership, took place in a residential care home for children with HIV/AIDS in Washington, D.C., called, appropriately, Grandma’s House. Just days after the first lady’s death in April 2018, the co-founders of Grandma’s House, Debbie Tate and Joan McCarley, explained in an op-ed how Bush’s “genuine instinct to comfort and soothe a sick baby … signaled to the world that regardless of health status — including HIV/AIDS — everyone deserves love and care.”

Of course, HIV and COVID-19 are very different viruses, the latter transmitted far more easily than HIV while being far less life-threatening. But similar acts of leadership and compassion are required as coronavirus spreads and effects the very fabric of how we work, play, worship and even gather together with family. It’s crucial that “social distancing,” while necessary to stem the outbreak, doesn’t devolve into shunning those most in need.

What does that mean in practice? It means that even as schools, auditoriums and houses of worship temporarily close their doors, that we do not close our hearts to those who are suffering in our community, whether they be the elderly in nursing homes and senior residential centers that can no longer have visitors, or the many children who will go hungry without school breakfasts or lunches.

It means checking on our neighbors and making sure no one is ostracized or left behind in these uncertain times. It means not shunning, or scapegoating or discriminating against anyone in our community because of their race, their income level or unfounded fears that certain ethnic groups or immigrants are more likely to carry the coronavirus.

Sadly, xenophobia, paranoia and fear of the other often intensifies during pandemics and public health crises like the one we’re facing with COVID-19. True leadership must include tamping down those fears.

Unfortunately, as NPR recently reported, as the number of presumptive cases rises in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, “the stigmatizing of Asian Americans has affected the community personally and economically.”

We’ve seen this reaction before. In 2014, when a Dallas man became the first person diagnosed with Ebola, immigrants of African descent were wrongly discriminated against and shunned, some even losing their jobs. The coronavirus, like all viruses, is nondiscriminatory and our response must be as well.

Our leaders must do their best to stress that social distancing doesn’t mean ethnic profiling or shunning those on the frontlines in the health care industry. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has emphasized, knowing and sharing the facts about COVID-19 can help stop stigma and make communities and community members more resilient.

Indeed, as Barbara Bush showed us three decades ago, panic gets us nowhere; while true acts of kindness and compassion, undergirded with knowledge and understanding, will see us through anything.