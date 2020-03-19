Southern Pines OB/GYN John Byron is Moore County’s first confirmed virus case

PINEHURST – An OB/GYN with FirstHealth of the Carolinas has tested positive for COVID-19. It is believed he was infected during a recent trip to Germany.

OB/GYN physician John Byron, M.D., learned of his positive test on March 18. Byron, of Southern Pines Women’s Health Center, first exhibited symptoms on Tuesday, March 17, according to FirstHealth officials.

Byron last contact with patients was on the morning of Friday, March 13.

After returning from the trip, and learning that Germany had been added to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of high alert countries, Dr. Byron began a voluntary self-quarantine, according to FirstHealth.

“We believe that Dr. Byron would have been in an early incubation period and less likely to be infectious during contact with patients and staff,” FirstHealth infectious disease expert Paul Jawanda, M.D. said.

FirstHealth has also consulted with the North Carolina Division of Public Health state epidemiologist, who provided additional guidance regarding possible risk to patients and staff.

“The state epidemiologist says there was minimal exposure risk to patients who had contact with Dr. Byron,” said FirstHealth’s director of infection control and prevention Jayne Lee. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are informing all patients and staff who had potential contact with Dr. Byron during the week of March 9.”

Jawanda and other infectious disease experts believe COVID-19 is most infectious during early symptoms, or perhaps one to two days prior to the onset of those symptoms.

“Patient and staff contact with Dr. Byron falls outside of this window, which makes us optimistic of the extremely low risk to patients and staff,” Jawanda said.

Robert Leininger Editor

Reach Robert Leininger at [email protected]

