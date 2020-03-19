News Briefs

Virus closes

public libraries

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Public Library has closed to the public because of concerns about the coronavirus.

It was effective at 3 p.m. Tuesday and affects the main branch in Lumberton, and the six other branches, in Fairmont, Maxton, Pembroke, Red Springs, Rowland and St. Pauls.

Express Checkout will be available between 1 and 5 p.m. weekdays. Patrons may begin calling at noon and will be able to pick up a limited amount of requested items from the garden-side foyer. For more information about the procedure, call 910-738-4859 or visit the library’s Facebook page or website at www.robesoncountylibrary.org.

The library also will offer recorded story times on its website and YouTube channel.

Three facing

drug charges

PEMBROKE — Three Pembroke residents were arrested Monday after a traffic stop during which drugs were found.

Jeffery Randal Brooks Jr., 39, Nikki Lynn McMillian, 30, and Jimmie Lynn Stone, 24, were each charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II-controlled substance, maintaining a drug vehicle, felony conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brooks was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond, and McMillian and Stone were each jailed under a $500,000 secured bond.

Closed: Town Hall

and farmers market

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Town Hall here will be closed to the general public beginning Thursday in a bid to protect staff and the public from possible infection by COVID-19.

Town Manager David Ashburn said utility bills can be paid through at the drive-through, the Town Hall’s mail slot or online. Building permit requests and other business can be handled by calling Town Hall at 910-843-5241.

The Community Center and farmers market will remain closed through April 13.

City closes its

offices to walk-ins

LUMBERTON — All city of Lumberton offices will be closed to walk-in customers effective Wednesday and until further notice in order to prevent the possibility of staff and customers being exposed to COVID-19.

All customer transactions, such as utility and tax payments, service connections, disconnections, extensions and others, will be handled through the drive-up window.

Customers who experience an utility emergency after 5 p.m. on weekdays or on the weekend should call the city’s Communications Department at 910-671-3888.

