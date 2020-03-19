Businesses grapple with COVID-19

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Chris Watson enjoys a steak outside Caddys Chill & Grill on Wednesday. Caddys, like all other restaurants, has had to make do under the new restrictions on dine-in service to reduce the spread of coronavirus. These tables were spread out in Caddys’s parking lot in an effort to continue serving customers. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Chris Watson enjoys a steak outside Caddys Chill & Grill on Wednesday. Caddys, like all other restaurants, has had to make do under the new restrictions on dine-in service to reduce the spread of coronavirus. These tables were spread out in Caddys’s parking lot in an effort to continue serving customers. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Chris Watson enjoys a steak outside Caddys Chill & Grill on Wednesday. Caddys, like all other restaurants, has had to make do under the new restrictions on dine-in service to reduce the spread of coronavirus. These tables were spread out in Caddys’s parking lot in an effort to continue serving customers. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Chris Watson enjoys a steak outside Caddys Chill & Grill on Wednesday. Caddys, like all other restaurants, has had to make do under the new restrictions on dine-in service to reduce the spread of coronavirus. These tables were spread out in Caddys’s parking lot in an effort to continue serving customers.

ROCKINGHAM — Phones have been ringing off the hook at the NCWorks Career Center since Governor Roy Cooper ordered restaurants and bars to close their inside seating areas and offer only delivery and take-outs to slow the spread of coronavirus.

While the North Carolina Department of Commerce did not have data on how many people had applied for unemployment benefits as of Wednesday, Allison Melvin, manager of NCWorks, said the rush of people seeking to file unemployment has eclipsed the claims filed after Hurricane Florence.

“Not only do we have the walk-ins but we have the customers that are calling in and when you have such an onslaught of these claims coming in, just in this county alone, the remote call centers … is probably overwhelmed,” she said. “So what’s happening is when people are calling in versus trying to do their claims online they’re saying the wait is extensive.”

To file for unemployment benefits online, go to des.nc.gov. The website has a button for those who have been laid off due to the new coronavirus measures that allows applicants to access special benefits.

Cooper’s executive order waives the one-week waiting period to apply for unemployment payment for workers who lose their jobs, removes the requirement that a person must be actively seeking another job, allows those who lose their jobs or have their hours reduced (in certain cases) due to COVID-19 to receive benefits, mandates that employers will not be held responsible for benefits paid as a result of these COVID-19 claims, and waives the requirement that people must apply for benefits in person.

NCWorks’s online filing website has showing unusual errors due to the amount of people accessing it at once, according to Melvin, though she said it’s still the most reliable way to file a claim.

Among the stores laying off staff, however temporary, is Caddys Chill & Grill on U.S. 74 in Rockingham. On Wednesday, the restaurant had set up a tent for people to look through the menu and place orders, and a few sets of tables and chairs in the parking lot so people could eat outside — at a safe distance apart.

Steven Salgado, manager of Caddys, said they had to let go all inside staff, saying it wasn’t viable to cut their hours down to two or three hours per day, which is what is would’ve required to keep them on.

“Going with a bare bones staff is the only way we’re able to stay afloat,” Salgado said. “When you’re thrown into a situation you didn’t expect you have to do what you can.”

On Wednesday, Caddys was serving customers with just five staff members working. Salgado said they may rehire staff, but they just don’t know how long this shutdown will last. To cope, Caddys is now offering delivery services in addition to the curbside service and take-out orders.

“We’re trying to maximize what we can with what we have,” he said.

Megan Bradley, of Rockingham, was eating with others at one of the parking lot tables. A regular at the restaurant, Bradley said she was concerned about the staff.

“It’s unfortunate especially with (Caddys) being a new business but I wanted to show support,” she said.

“Support local businesses,” said Salgado. “We all have to get through this one way or another. We have to move forward and persevere.”

NCWorks office to close, services still available

The NCWorks office located at 115 W. Franklin St. will be closed indefinitely beginning March 19 to avoid the risk of spreading coronavirus to applicants and staff.

Those seeking to file claims can do so by visiting des.nc.gov or by calling NCWorks at 910-997-9180. The phone service will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Chris Watson enjoys a steak outside Caddys Chill & Grill on Wednesday. Caddys, like all other restaurants, has had to make do under the new restrictions on dine-in service to reduce the spread of coronavirus. These tables were spread out in Caddys’s parking lot in an effort to continue serving customers. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_CaddysWebc.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Chris Watson enjoys a steak outside Caddys Chill & Grill on Wednesday. Caddys, like all other restaurants, has had to make do under the new restrictions on dine-in service to reduce the spread of coronavirus. These tables were spread out in Caddys’s parking lot in an effort to continue serving customers. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Chris Watson enjoys a steak outside Caddys Chill & Grill on Wednesday. Caddys, like all other restaurants, has had to make do under the new restrictions on dine-in service to reduce the spread of coronavirus. These tables were spread out in Caddys’s parking lot in an effort to continue serving customers. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_CaddysWeb.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Chris Watson enjoys a steak outside Caddys Chill & Grill on Wednesday. Caddys, like all other restaurants, has had to make do under the new restrictions on dine-in service to reduce the spread of coronavirus. These tables were spread out in Caddys’s parking lot in an effort to continue serving customers.

NCWorks offers unemployment services online, phone

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]