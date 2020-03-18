County out of COVID-19 test kits, FirstHealth provides support

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department ran out of COVID-19 test kits on Monday, but FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond has carried on testing people for the virus.

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Richmond County, though the total number of cases in the state continued to climb to more than 40. Roughly 25 people have been tested for the virus in Richmond County as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Health Director Tommy Jarrell, though only 17 results have been received.

So far, all the results have been negative for COVID-19, Jarrell said, shooting down rumors that have spread about cases in the county. Locally, Jarrell said he is pleased with the response to the virus but he’s been frustrated at the Health Department’s limited access to test kits.

“I think things are going very well. The most frustrating part is getting enough test kits at the Health Department. I wish we had more test kits available,” he said. “We’ve used all ours up. We’re having to send people to the hospital.”

Jarrell added that they have requested more test kits, but it’s unclear when or if they will be sent. The Health Department tests for COVID-19 with no charge, but cost varies for those tested at FirstHealth depending on their insurance coverage.

“The cost to the patient varies depending on the individual’s insurance coverage and other necessary tests,” said Emily Sloan, a spokesperson for FirstHealth. “For instance, patients with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath are tested for flu. If the flu test is negative, they meet testing criteria for COVID-19.”

FirstHealth is sending its COVID-19 tests to multiple commercial laboratories, including LabCorp. Sloan did not give specifics on how many people FirstHealth is able to test, but said, “Our testing capabilities continues to evolve and we are working across the system to meet the community’s needs for testing.”

“We have been able to test all patients who meet the specific testing criteria,” Sloan said.

That criteria, which follows the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services criteria, is two-fold: the patient has a fever greater than 100.4°F or lower respiratory tract symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) and close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case within the past 14 days, or if the patient has a fever greater than 100.4°F and lower respiratory tract symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) and a negative rapid flu test.

The turnaround time on these tests can be “several days,” Sloan said, and varies depending on the volume of tests coming into the lab.

For those who have symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and want to be tested, Sloan said to first call your primary car provider of the Richmond County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (910) 417-4947 to be screened and receive their recommendations.

“It is important that you call ahead before visiting your doctor, the hospital or a convenient care/urgent care clinic,” Sloan said.

