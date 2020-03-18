Virus separates loved ones

Contributed photo Kent Gillis waves to his wife, Kelli “Kellibob” Gillis, through a glass door. The Wadesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center, which is caring for Kelli as she recovers from a stroke, has barred visitors out of an abundance of caution due to the spread of coronavirus. Contributed photo Kent Gillis waves to his wife, Kelli “Kellibob” Gillis, through a glass door. The Wadesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center, which is caring for Kelli as she recovers from a stroke, has barred visitors out of an abundance of caution due to the spread of coronavirus.

ROCKINGHAM — The long road to recovery for Kelli Gillis has been made longer for her husband, Kent Gillis, who now can’t visit her due to the Wadesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center shutting its doors to visitors to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Since last week, Kent has only been able to FaceTime with Kelli — or “Kellibob,” as he calls her — and on Monday, the center brought her to a glass door so that they could see each other.

“Not kissing her is killing me,” Kent said in a Facebook message. “It’s been tough … The ladies at Wadesboro Health and Rehabilitation have been awesome. They’ve FaceTimed every day letting me talk to her and even dressed her up and made her face me so I could visit her through the glass door.”

In a picture posted to Facebook, an emotional Kent can be seen waving at Kelli through the glass while a nurse holds her phone up to her ear.

Kelli suffered a stroke on Nov. 7, 2019 and has been in a coma ever since. Kent was told that only 5% of people who have this kind of stroke live longer than three days, but three weeks later he and his sons got the news that she would make a full recovery, with only minor weakness on one side of her body and slurred speech.

Kent said she’s steadily improved, “but it’s going to be a long road.” On the decision by the Center to disallow visitors, he said “I know it’s for the best.” Last week, Kent described the day they had before the Center told him about the changes: he and Kelli spent the day together outside in the sun, “she just looked so beautiful.”

“I know if someone took (the virus) in there around all those old people, and even Kelli, it would be devastating — truly devastating,” he said in a video posted on Facebook. “I don’t know what to do … To look at her and have such a great day and to be so chipper and then know I can’t go see her tomorrow when I haven’t missed a day yet.”

Kent has been updating his Facebook followers throughout his family’s ordeal with video testimonials and even poetry. A recent poem begins as follows:

Some folks never find true love

And some just let it go

After 25 happily married years

We’ve always let it show

The last few months have been ruff on me

And oh how I have cried

But looking thru this sheet of glass

Bust my heart open wide

Hamlet House Assisted Living has implemented a similar policy as the Wadesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center by barring all visitors and vendors until further notice. Hamlet House has also offered its staff a place to stay if they feel they are at risk of contracting the virus.

“Our residents and their families have entrusted us to ensure good care and an optimal quality of life,” said Rick Grimes, Executive Vice President for Hamlet House’s management company, Affinity Living Group, in a statement. “Creating a safe living environment — a haven of wellness — in these uncertain times is part of keeping that trust.”

Other facilities have limited hours or are only allowing close family members to visit patients.

Contributed photo Kent Gillis waves to his wife, Kelli “Kellibob” Gillis, through a glass door. The Wadesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center, which is caring for Kelli as she recovers from a stroke, has barred visitors out of an abundance of caution due to the spread of coronavirus. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_KelliBob-2-1-5.jpg Contributed photo Kent Gillis waves to his wife, Kelli “Kellibob” Gillis, through a glass door. The Wadesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center, which is caring for Kelli as she recovers from a stroke, has barred visitors out of an abundance of caution due to the spread of coronavirus.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]