HAMLET — Effective March 17, 2020 at 12:00 pm. the following protocols will be instituted by the City of Hamlet until further notice due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

• Non city employees are prohibited from entering all city facilities.

• Payment of all utility and tax payments will only be accepted at drive-thru window at Hamlet City Hall. We encourage phone payments and mail-in-payments.

• For Zoning Compliances, call 910-582-2651.

• The Senior Center and Hamlet Depot will be closed to the public.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_hamlet_color.jpg