Businesses on standby as fears grow

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal J&L Distributors Party Story & More ran out of hand sanitizer last week, selling all 110 gallons they had, to the confusion of co-owner James Brigman. “Just use soap,” he said. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal J&L Distributors Party Story & More ran out of hand sanitizer last week, selling all 110 gallons they had, to the confusion of co-owner James Brigman. “Just use soap,” he said. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Walmart’s toilet paper aisle was “wiped out” last week, and supplies of toilet paper and general cleaning supplies have been tough to maintain. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Walmart’s toilet paper aisle was “wiped out” last week, and supplies of toilet paper and general cleaning supplies have been tough to maintain.

ROCKINGHAM — The social distancing that’s been mandated in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 has some businesses preparing for a major reduction in business, while those who sell supplies are struggling to keep up with demand.

Grocery stores across the county are seeing stocks of toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer and Clorox diminished daily. Restaurants are changing the way they serve customers, other businesses are cutting hours and local governments are working to maintain essential public services while keeping their employees safe.

Walmart announced Sunday that they would be reducing their hours to between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. to allow staff to clean and stock products.

“We’re getting trucks every day currently,” said Walmart Assistant Manager Lecoy on Friday. Still, despite restocking by the morning, the store would be “pretty much wiped out” of cleaning supplies.

For Steve Dunn, owner of Discount Grocery on Mill Road, the hand sanitizer was the first thing to go. He expects everything else to go shortly, and his suppliers have told him he may get more this week.

“Everything is on the shelf,” Dunn said, meaning that there was no stock left of toilet paper or certain cleaners left in storage. They still have some bleach and Clorox, but stocks are low.

“This past weekend was this busiest one we’ve had,” he said. “I hope we’ll be alright.”

James Brigman, co-owner of J&L Distributors Party Story & More, said he sold out of 110 gallons of hand sanitizer by Friday. His suppliers are out too.

“I’m selling it too cheap, that’s my problem,” Brigman said.

Brigman said he didn’t understand why people were buying so much hand sanitizer when the CDC has said that washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is actually more effective against coronavirus.

“People need to understand basic hygiene,” he said. “They’re missing the point, just use soap.”

Brigman was also miffed at the hoarding of toilet paper. He said one customer bought six cases of toilet paper — 96 rolls.

“Toilet paper companies are going to go out of business because people are going to be stocked up for the next five years,” he said. “Really? You need that much toilet paper?”

There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Richmond County. The Health Department will notify the public if a case is identified and will give direction to businesses on how to proceed.

The following is a list of businesses who haven’t changed anything about their operations as of Monday: Hudson Brothers Deli, Half-Baked Creative Catering, Peking Wok, Sonic, Hong Kong Restaurant, Smithfield’s, Chiba Japanese Restaurant, Burger King, el Super Taco, Domino’s, Caddys Chill & Grill, The Grille, Dairy Queen (Rockingham), Seaboard Station, Sly’s Diner, Fatz, The Salty Bean Cafe,

The following businesses have changed their regular operations due to the coronavirus:

• Walmart – open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Zaxby’s – dining room is closed, drive-thru open

• Taco Bell – dining room is closed, drive-thru open

• Debbie’s Staffing – no walk-ins, appointment only by calling 910-889-0155

• Dunkin Donuts – opening at 5 a.m. like normal, but closing at 6 p.m.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal J&L Distributors Party Story & More ran out of hand sanitizer last week, selling all 110 gallons they had, to the confusion of co-owner James Brigman. “Just use soap,” he said. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_9982.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal J&L Distributors Party Story & More ran out of hand sanitizer last week, selling all 110 gallons they had, to the confusion of co-owner James Brigman. “Just use soap,” he said. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Walmart’s toilet paper aisle was “wiped out” last week, and supplies of toilet paper and general cleaning supplies have been tough to maintain. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Walmart1.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Walmart’s toilet paper aisle was “wiped out” last week, and supplies of toilet paper and general cleaning supplies have been tough to maintain.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]