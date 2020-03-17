Community Events

The deadline for all Community Calendar items is 12 p.m. every Friday and will appear in the following Tuesday’s paper ONLY. To list your event, email [email protected], call 910-817-2673 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please send an email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled.

The Daily Journal does not list prices in calendar listings, which appear as space is available. To guarantee placement or to include prices, please contact the advertising department.

***NOTICE: Events that have been cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus are listed below. Those that are not marked cancelled or postponed may still be, though the organizers have not yet informed us. If your event has been cancelled or postponed due to the new strain of coronavirus, please contact Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or email [email protected]***

March 16

RESCHEDULED: The Richmond County Historical Society meeting scheduled for March 16 has been postponed and tentatively rescheduled for May 18.

March 17

Importance of Forestry Plans program from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension office located at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. Program is free but registration is required. Call NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center at: 910-997-8263 or email [email protected]

POSTPONED: Ribbon Cutting for East of Bliss from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 200 Green St. in Rockingham.

March 18

NCWorks Career Center Outreach from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dobbins Heights Community Center located at 222 Earle Franklin Dr. in Hamlet. This is for anyone needing help with NCWorks’ free job search services. Services include job referrals, career guidance and resume preparation. Call 910-997-9180 for more information.

March 19

Fundraiser for American Legion Post 147 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Captain D’s located at 1246 E. Broad Ave. in Rockingham. The restaurant will donate 10% of all inside sales and there will also be a prize wheel available.

POSTPONED: Coffee Connections, which was scheduled for March 19, has been postponed. The new date will be announced by the Chamber soon.

March 21

CANCELLED: The Richmond County Republican Party’s annual Convention, which was originally scheduled for this date, will be cancelled and will not be rescheduled. A smaller event will be announced at a later date.

Adrenaline Pro Wrestling returns to the Richmond County Rescue Squad. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with the bell at 7:15 p.m. Come Out And See Your Favorite APW Superstars The Movement (Big Tatt, Micheal Sabaugh, Derk Douglas, Brad Branson, Mark Hazard, Rush Kennedy, Lumberjack Woody Brooks, Syde Effect, Justin Lee, Shane Martin, Savage Nation, Leo Wolf Plus More Of Your Favorite APW Stars. Richmond County Rescue Squad Will Be Providing All Concessions And Refreshments For This Event.

March 23

POSTPONED: Legislative Breakfast 2020 hosted by the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce has been postponed, with new dates to be announced by the Chamber soon.

March 24

Proactive Grant Writing seminar hosted by the RCC Small Business Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium. This FREE seminar reviews the questions non-profits need to answer prior to searching and applying for grant funds, outlines the 7 basic elements of most proposals, and shows participants how to match their needs to funder priorities. Register Online at: https://www.ncsbc.net/reg.aspx?mode=event&event=400400011

Time Saving Templates for Grant Proposals seminar hosted by the RCC Small Business Center will be held from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the Cole Auditorium. Whether you are a “newbie” in the grant writing world or an experienced grant writer seeking tips to streamline your process, this workshop will break down key components of grant proposals, offer time-saving tips, and outline best practices to ensure that you are submitting proposals that “pack a punch.” Register Online at: https://www.ncsbc.net/reg.aspx?mode=event&event=400400014

POSTPONED: The Veterans Lunch and Learn that was scheduled for March 24 at the Cole Auditorium has been cancelled.

March 25

Proactive Grant Research seminar will be hosted by the RCC Small Business Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium. Do you want to apply for grant funds to help support your non-profit, but have a hard time finding the grants? This is the workshop for you! This workshop is designed to help you learn the details needed to begin research, conduct successful grant research, and the skill set to help save you time in your searches so you can actually begin writing. Register Online at: https://www.ncsbc.net/reg.aspx?mode=event&event=400400012

Funding the Overhead for Your Non-Profit seminar will be hosted by the RCC Small Business Center will be held from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the Cole Auditorium. This session will identify the building blocks of a strong budget and explain how nonprofits can easily raise the dollars needed to cover overhead costs. It will discuss how proper budgeting will propel grant proposals to success and how to use messaging to raise these much-needed funds. You’ll see how to properly package your programs and projects to effectively secure funds. Register Online at: https://www.ncsbc.net/reg.aspx?mode=event&event=400400013

NCWorks Career Center Outreach from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Place of Grace Campus located at 252 School St. in Rockingham. This is for anyone needing help with NCWorks’ free job search services. Services include job referrals, career guidance and resume preparation. Call 910-997-9180 for more information.

Richmond County Resource Fair hosted by the Health Department will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium. The program will share information on county assets concerning health and well being, recreation, assistance, and digital security. Lunch is included. Speakers include Kendra Faries, who will give a Community Health Assessment Summary, Amanda McKenzie and Lakesha Gibson from New Horizons, Kim Brigman of SECU who will speak on digital safety, and an RCC speaker on classes for adults.

March 28

Beekeeper Workshop for Beekeepers and Wanna Beekeepers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Richmond County Extension Office located at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. There will be lots of information about getting started in beekeeping and learning about honey bees in general. Light lunch provided. Sign up by calling the Extension at 910-997-8255.

March 31

Seeking assistance from a Forestry Professional program from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension office located at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. Program is free but registration is required. Call NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center at: 910-997-8263 or email [email protected]

April 3 – April 4

Children’s and Limited Adult Book Sale/Bake Sale hosted by the Hamlet Public Library from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 3 and from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 4 at 221 Rice St. in Hamlet. The event is sponsored by Friends of the Hamlet Public Library.

April 7

Forest Product Markets: Current Conditions, Future Trends program from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. Program is free but registration is required. Call NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center at: 910-997-8263 or email [email protected]

May 9

The 3rd Annual Ellerbe Strawberry Festival hosted by the Ellerbe Area Neighbors Association will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Ellerbe. Come out to the to celebrate spring and strawberries. Music, food, arts & crafts, kids’ events, and family fun.

May 22

American Red Cross Blood Drive from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church located at 2116 Main St. in Ellerbe. Call Elsie Freeman at 910-817-4720 to schedule your life saving appointment. Whole Blood and PowerRed appointments are available.