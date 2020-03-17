‘The future of the fire department’

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Captain Clyde Smith of the East Rockingham Fire Department teaches Cooper Bowman, 4, how to spray a small fire hose at a training for volunteer fire fighters on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Captain Clyde Smith of the East Rockingham Fire Department teaches Cooper Bowman, 4, how to spray a small fire hose at a training for volunteer fire fighters on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Volunteers from the Northside Volunteer Fire Department, Cordova Fire & Rescue, the Hamlet Fire Department and East Rockingham Fire Department, participated Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Volunteers from the Northside Volunteer Fire Department, Cordova Fire & Rescue, the Hamlet Fire Department and East Rockingham Fire Department, participated Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Zac Sharpe with the East Rockingham Fire Department “knocks down” the flames that rose too quickly at the live fire training Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Zac Sharpe with the East Rockingham Fire Department “knocks down” the flames that rose too quickly at the live fire training Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Zac Sharpe with the East Rockingham Fire Department “knocks down” the flames that rose too quickly at the live fire training Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Zac Sharpe with the East Rockingham Fire Department “knocks down” the flames that rose too quickly at the live fire training Saturday.

ROCKINGHAM — A group of about 30 volunteer fireighters got to “feel the heat” of a structure fire Saturday, some for the first time, as part of a training scenario.

The trainees filled a condemned home on Freeman Mill Road with flammable materials, and packed on their full gear as if they were responding a live situation. The fire grew quickly, reaching the living room ceiling and licking out the front door before the first team was ready, so Zac Sharpe of the East Rockingham Fire Department had to move quickly to “knock down” the flames, allowing the teams to move in.

Volunteers from the Northside Volunteer Fire Department, Cordova Fire & Rescue, the Hamlet Fire Department and East Rockingham Fire Department, participated Saturday. Teams took either side of the home and rotated members to practice teamwork with different sets of people.

The training allowed the young firefighters to “feel the heat” of a live fire, learn how to fight it, and was a chance to learn how to use their air packs, which they could easily refill with their new portable air compressor, according to Bill Bayless, chief of the East Rockingham Fire Department.

“One of the nicest things about this county is that all the fire departments work together,” Bayless said.

Saturday was Hailey Walters’ first time in a live-fire situation. Walters, 15, a volunteer with Northside, said standing just feet from the blaze “felt like going out in the summer sun.” Her job was to keep her shoulder in the back of the person controlling the nozzle, while they worked to keep the flames off the roof so that it wouldn’t collapse.

She said the volunteers’ job was to make sure that “everyone goes in, everyone comes out.”

Her father, Charles Walters, died in 2018 at the age of 37. He was a volunteer emergency medical technician, and now Hailey studies EMS and fire science at REaCH, with dreams of using her skills in the Navy. She encouraged anyone who is interested and at least 14-and-a-half years old to volunteer.

“You have to keep your heart in it because if it’s not it’s just a lot of work,” Walters said.

Clyde Smith, a captain with East Rockingham Fire Department, gave Nathan McBride, 7, and Cooper Bowman, 4, a turn on some smaller hoses. Nathan and Cooper were both decked out in full gear, though their helmets were a little too big. Smith said he wanted to give them something to do while they watched the training that would be safe.

“They’re the future of the fire department,” Smith said after guiding Cooper. “I’m trying to keep the fire going in him so when he gets older he can do it too.”

Asked if he wanted to be a firefighter when he grows up, Cooper said, “I’m already one!”

Cindy Dawkins, Cooper’s grandmother, said Cooper’s grandfather, brother, father and uncle are either current or former firefighters, “so he’s got to be in fire.”

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

