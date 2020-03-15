Food stations being set-up for out-of-school kids

Richmond County Schools released the following on Saturday after the state announced it would be closing schools for two weeks:

Following Gov. Roy Cooper’s directions, Richmond County Schools will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, March 16 through March 30. This will also include Richmond Early College. Monday will be a workday for all Richmond County School staff to access the schools to retrieve personal items/resources.

Richmond County Schools will provide food stations for students during the closing. Those locations and times will be announced at a later date.

