Spring Break for RCC now this week

This email letter was sent Saturday night by RCC:

Good Evening,

This afternoon at 4:30, Gov. Roy Cooper announced his decision to close all K-12 public schools in our state from this Monday, March 16 through March 30 to fight the spread of the corona virus.

Richmond Community College does not fall under this order from the Governor and will remain open for business until otherwise directed by Governor Cooper or our local health departments.

So that we can take the necessary steps to maintain our educational quality in the safest possible setting, Richmond Community College will move spring break for students in curriculum classes (originally scheduled for April 13-17) to March 16-20. All students in curriculum courses will not be expected to attend classes next week.

The college will remain open during this revised spring break, with all short-term training classes (WED & Basic Skills, etc), as well as all college offices and functions continuing as usual.

By noon, March 16 our college will send out more specific directions for employees and students as to our next actions in facing this historic and unprecedented situation. Our priority is the success of our students, while securing their safety and that of our employees and their families.

Stay well, and thanks for your support.

Dal

