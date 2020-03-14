Community spirit stronger than any virus

Whether their doors will be open Sunday or not, the spiritual leaders of Richmond County are banding together to insure the needs of residents are met.

While all are being cautious, some will have be delivering their messages on the sabbath from the pulpit directly to their congregation, others via a digital movie camera and Facebook Live, and some by speaking into “the can” and the word spread via radio airwaves. Whatever the method, the word will be heard.

“We will have a full Sunday service,” explained First Baptist Church Pastor Jack Lee. “I will be delivering it myself from the pulpit, with music and everything. And there will only be about 5 people here.”

To ensure nobody contracts the coronavirus at his church, Lee is incorporating the latest technology to reach his people. They can watch via the internet on either a Facebook Live feed or on a live video feed available on the church’s website. And if internet isn’t part of your life, the same service be broadcast on radio station G-104. Wednesday night’s bible study will offer the same viewing choices, said the pastor.

For others, it’s going to simply be business as usual come Sunday.

Everybody’s welcome to Alex Perakis’ Summit Church in Rockingham this Sunday for his 11 a.m. service.

“If people don’t want to come, that’s fine, but if they do, our doors will be open,” said the pastor. “I’ve never been one to live in fear.”

Of course Perakis is both aware and concerned about the spread of the virus, but he feels it might be being pushed by the media a bit too hard. “Have you noticed? Every election year we have a new pandemic,” he said with a laugh. “I just don’t see people rolling over dead because of this. And we will make some announcements. We don’t want anybody offended is someone doesn’t want to shake your hand.”

Perakis said they were doing a deep disinfection and cleaning throughout the facility, but overall it is “business as usual.”

It’s safety first at Abundent Life Church also, according to Pastor Joe Wilkes.

“Everybody is welcome here,” said Wilkes. “They will be safe,” he promised.

To ensure the public safety, Wilkes and member of his congregation will be doing a deep cleaning of the entire building, and then keep risk to a minumum. “We will even have someone there to open the door for you,” he said.

“This is a time when we come together,” said Wilkes of the spiritual leaders in the community. “We are here for each other,” he emphasized.

“In times like this, people don’t need to fear. They need to come together and put their trust in God. We rely on our faith. We will be safe here, and you are welcome here,”

he said.

Churches bandtogether for support