Event cancellations due to virus

The following are events in Richmond County that have been cancelled or postponed due to the recent recommendation from the state that there be no gatherings of more than 100 people due to the threat of COVID-19.

The changes below were reported by Facebook users replying to either a post by the Daily Journal or in the Facebook group “What’s Up Richmond County!”

• The ribbon cutting for East of Bliss scheduled for March 17 has been postponed, according to the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce.

• The Masonic Lodge’s chicken and dumplings event will be postponed, with a date to be announced, according to Tina Clark.

• APW Pro Wrestling will continue with their event on March 21 as planned, according to Justin Lee.

• Veterans Lunch and Learn that was scheduled for March 24 at the Cole Auditorium has been cancelled, according to Terry Rush.

• The Richmond County Historical Society meeting scheduled for March 16 has been postponed and tentatively rescheduled for May 18, according to Anne Thrower.

• Coffee Connections which was scheduled for March 19 has been postponed, with new dates to be announced by the Chamber soon.

• The Legislative Breakfast which was scheduled for March 23 has been postponed, with new dates to be announced by the Chamber soon.