A home fire is probably one of the worst tragedies a family can endure.

Even if no one is hurt, seeing a home after fire has ravaged it is never forgotten. People literally see their lives go up in smoke.

But, if you want to prevent just such an occurance, the Rockingham Fire Deparment’s Annual Report has all the statitics you need.

For example, should your family home have a structure fire, odds are you live in Rockingham and it’s going to happen on a Friday night at midnight in September and be caused by wiring your husband did to save a buck when you build on that extra room.

But it could happen at noon on a Saturday in January, also, and be caused by improper food preparation, such as trying to put out a grease fire with water.

If you own a business, everything changes. Odd are, if that business has a fire, it’s going to happen at night, be called in by a silent alarm and your Rockingham business is going to suffer some extensive losses. But on the good side, the firefighters are going to save a high percentage of your property through their quick and professional action.

“We had some big fires in very large buildings this past year,” explained Rockingham Fire Chief Harold Isler when presenting this end of the year summary to the city council Tuesday night. “That’s why the property damage was so high,” said Isler.

According to department statistics, firefighting had a property damage total for 2019 of close to $6 million. But at the same time, the department saved over $190 million in property that could have gone up in smoke.

“In 2020, I plan to continue to pressing forward, develop new inovative ideas and encourage all members of the Rockingham Fire Department to continue serving the Rockingham community to the best of their abilities,” said Isler.

Isler was especially proud of all the training his firefighters accomplished in 2019. Full-time members completed 4,356 hours of training which averaged 272 hours per member, and part-time personnel participated in 362 hours of training, averaging 45 hours per member.

“We have eleven members in EMT training now,” said Isler, “and that training is tough. It’s a six-month program.”

he did reinforce the fact that the department was not going into the ambulance business, though. “We are not going to be transporting patients. This training will come in handy, though, when we arrive at an accident or ssituation where people are hurt before the ambulance arrives.”

Some others statistics from 2019 included:

– The department responded to 16 structure fires, up four from the year before.

– Went to 160 vehicle accidents, which is 1o less than in 1998. Out of those, there were 90 injuries, two fatalities and five victims requiring extrication.

– The firefighters serviced a total of 456 calls in 2019, down 85 from the previous year.

– 36 times last year the department had two or more active calls going on at the same time.

– Did 728 fire inspections for the year.

– Completed 4,356 hours of training by members.

– Conducted 116 fire prevention programs in 2019.

– And determined that of the 16 structure fires; six were caused by electrical failure, four were caused by cooking, four were undetermined, one was caused by welding and the last one caused by a dust explosion/fire.

The council thanked Eisler and his department and commended them on a job well done.

Robert Leininger Editor

Reach Robert Leininger via [email protected] or call 910-817-2674.

