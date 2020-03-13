News Briefs

Piedmont details

its LNG plans

PEMBROKE — With the opening of Piedmont’s liquefied natural gas facility in the summer of 2021, the flow of natural gas into and through Robeson County will increase exponentially.

Piedmont Natural Gas Company, a Charlotte-based subsidiary of Duke Energy that serves 1 million customers here and in three states, has a $250 million LNG facility under construction on N.C. 71 between Maxton and Red Springs. The investment will generate nearly $1 million in county taxes a year.

The plant’s purpose is twofold: Ensure gas supplies during winter peak periods in a growing Southeastern North Carolina, and to purchase natural gas at lower summer rates, liquefy and store it for use during winter.

***

Shots fired and hit

apartments, vehicle

ST. PAULS — Police here are trying to figure out who fired shots at an apartment complex on Thursday night.

Officers responded about 9:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the St. Pauls Green Apartments, located at 101 Evans Road, according to a statement by the St. Pauls Police Department.

One of the apartments was occupied at the time of the shooting, but the report made no mention of injuries. Bullets struck a vehicle and two apartments, according to the statement.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Lt. Michael Seago at 910-865-5155.

***

Boys & Girls

Club is broke

LUMBERTON — The ongoing state budget impasse has left the Boys & Girls Club of Lumberton in the red and looking for handouts.

As of Wednesday, the club was operating at a deficit of about $20,000, club Director Ron Ross said.

He received an email in August informing him of the delay in receiving the annual $28,000 Boys & Girls Club Area Council grant because of the absence of a state budget for fiscal year 2019-20.

***

Man is hit by

car and killed

LUMBERTON — A 64-year-old Lumberton man was killed Tuesday night when he was struck by a vehicle while he was lying in the road.

George Blaine Sellers was struck by a Nissan traveling south on Seventh Street Road at about 8:45 p.m., according to a report by state Highway Patrol Trooper M.J. Miles. The driver of the Nissan, 54-year-old Wade Carson Hunt, of Annandale, Virginia, was not injured.

According to Miles’ report, Sellers was believed to have been under the influence of alcohol. The accident site is just south of McPhail Road Extension.

From regional Champion Media newspapers.