Pee Dee Regional Fair scheduled

FLORENCE, SC – The Pee Dee Regional Fair makes its Spring debut at the Florence Center Tuesday-Sunday, April 7-12, 2020. Enjoy six days of thrilling rides, wild slides, kiddie coasters, entertainment, games, attractions, fair food and more! Features in the works include:

– Johnny Rockett’s Cycle Circus (motorcycle stunt show) (www.cyclecircuslive.com)

– Puppetone Rockers (roving musical puppet show) (www.puppetonerockers.com)

– Contests (cornhole tournament, basketball shootout, boiled peanut eating, pickle eating, etc.)

– Ice skating (available for an additional cost)

– Nightly prize drawings from local businesses

– Educational activities

– First Responders activities and

– Petting zoo, pony rides, roaming characters, chalk drawing, a money machine and more.

Learn more at www.FlorenceFair.com.