FirstHealth limits visitation, RCC remains open for now

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County institutions have made several updates to their policies and schedules in response to the threat of COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus.

FirstHealth of the Carolinas announced Thursday that they will restrict visitation to immediate family only, among other policy changes. The hospital’s new restrictions apply to all its campuses, including the Rockingham campus. The hospital will allow immediate family to visit patients but asks that children under the age of 12 years old not visit the hospital.

FirstHealth asks that you “do not visit anyone in the hospital if you have come in contact with someone who is known to have COVID-19 or if you are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills or fatigue.”

“Patients are asked to adhere to the restrictions when visiting any area of the hospital including rehabilitation and outpatient clinics,” said a spokesperson for the hospitals. “FirstHealth is working closely with state and local health departments to monitor the rapidly evolving outbreak of COVID-19. As the situation changes, additional restrictions could be put into place.”

Other county-wide closure and cancellation information:

• Richmond Community College told the Daily Journal Thursday that they will remain open until directed to do otherwise by the Richmond County Health Department or by state level authorities. Any cancellation of RCC events will be made “in a timely fashion in conjunction with coordinating partners,” said Wylie Bell, a spokesperson for the college. Bell added that the Cole Auditorium is operating under the same rules as the college.

• Richmond County Schools will suspend interscholastic athletics for both middle and high school until further notice following direction from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, the school system announced Thursday. The suspension of sports will go into effect beginning at 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 13, and continue through Monday, April 6.

• The City of Rockingham announced Thursday that all Parks and Recreation activities and events are suspended, effective immediately, until further notice. All outdoor areas, walking trails, and parks will remain open. “In consideration of all current guidelines and recommendations to reduce the possibility of the spreading of the virus at social gatherings this action is deemed necessary,” said City Manager Monty Crump.

What you need to know

Washing hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds is still the best defense, and if not available use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. For general questions about COVID-19, call the North Carolina Division of Public Health’s coronavirus hotline at 866-462-3821.

The CDC advises that anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the virus to seek medical care right away, but to call the medical facility before your arrival and inform them of your recent travel and symptoms.

The CDC also advised that those who are experiencing symptoms should inform their local health department, and those who have traveled to an outbreak-affected area and do not feel sick should monitor their symptoms for 14 days since last exposure and contact your local health department.

The Richmond County Health Department can be reached at 910-997-8300.

The CDC’s official definition of exposure to COVID-19 is “either at least 10 minutes spent within 6 feet of the patient with confirmed COVID-19 (e.g., in a waiting room) or having spent time in the same airspace (e.g., the same examination room) for 0–2 hours after the confirmed COVID-19 patient.”

