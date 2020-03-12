Durham officials: Systems targeted in weekend cyber attack

DURHAM, N.C. — The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation is trying to determine the source of a cyber attack that disrupted some systems in Durham and Durham County over the weekend, officials said.

The malware attack targeted some city and county operating systems and phone networks, officials said in a joint statement Sunday.

Phone calls to the city’s services temporarily shut down after the attack was detected Friday. Those systems were still being recovered, but were expected to begin running again Monday, Beverly Thompson, Durham city public affairs director, told news outlets.

The 911 call center remained operational and there was no impact to the county sheriff’s 911 services, officials said.

Authorities didn’t specify whether the hackers demanded ransom.