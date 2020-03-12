Man charged with heroin trafficking

Michael Furr Michael Furr

ROCKINGHAM — A Pinebluff man has been charged with trafficking in opium and other offenses.

Michael James Furr, 47, of Morgan Lane is charged with one felony count each of trafficking opium or heroin and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Furr on March 5. Furr was allegedly in possession of 8 grams of heroin, three straws with a white powder and five butane lighters.

He is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond for the trafficking charge and a $1,500 secured bond for the other charges. Furr is scheduled to appear in court on March 12.

Furr also has pending charges of one felony count each of death by a vehicle, serious injury by a vehicle and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of meth, as well as citations for driving left of center, DWI, an having unsafe tires. He is facing charges in Moore, Anson, and Montgomery counties, in addition to Richmond.

