Captain D’s to hold benefit for Ed Hairfield

ROCKINGHAM — Captain D’s will hold a fundraiser Thursday to support Ed Hairfield, an engineer for the Rockingham Fire Department and deputy chief of the Richmond County Rescue Squad.

Ten percent of all inside sales between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at the Captain D’s located at 1246 E. Broad Ave. in Rockingham will go to support Hairfield’s treatment. There will also be a prize wheel available.

Hairfield was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic and liver cancer in November, according to Kristy Player, administrative assistant for RFD and his primary care giver.

“Please continue to keep Ed in your prayers,” Player said. “We’ve had a good support system throughout the community.”

This is the second fundraiser put on by Captain D’s, who holds fundraisers for various causes at the same time every Thursday, according to Manager Millie Baucom. The first fundraiser raised $352.65 for Hairfield, said Connie Johns of Graham Foods, Captain D’s parent company. This was the first time Captain D’s had held a fundraiser for a specific person.

Baucom said the restaurant joined the cause because many children of firefighters work for Captain D’s.

“We felt like it was something we could do to help out,” Baucom said.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

