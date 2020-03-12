Hamlet to consider closing street during school

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Councilwoman Abbie Covington, center, is sworn in to her new council seat on Tuesday, with close friend Barbara Cato at right holding the Bible and City Clerk Gail Strickland reading the Oath of Office. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Councilwoman Abbie Covington, center, is sworn in to her new council seat on Tuesday, with close friend Barbara Cato at right holding the Bible and City Clerk Gail Strickland reading the Oath of Office. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Councilwoman Abbie Covington takes her council seat for the first time Tuesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Councilwoman Abbie Covington takes her council seat for the first time Tuesday. This screenshot of Google Maps shows where Park Street is in relation to the baseball field used by the physical education classes and Fairview Heights Elementary School in Hamlet. This screenshot of Google Maps shows where Park Street is in relation to the baseball field used by the physical education classes and Fairview Heights Elementary School in Hamlet.

HAMLET — The Hamlet City Council will consider closing a road behind Fairview Heights Elementary School and closing an alleyway behind a new business in the coming weeks.

In a letter to the council signed by Superintendent Jeff Maples, upon request from Richmond County School Board member Jerry Ethridge, the school system requested authorization from the council to allow them to close Park Street from the gate across the street from the baseball field down to Woodlawn Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to ensure safety of students who have to cross that road daily.

Some parents line up along Park Street or use it to get to the school each day to pick up their children. The letter states that physical education coach Eddie McDonald would be responsible for putting out cones in the morning and picking them up in the afternoon in time to make sure that those waiting in line would not be “impaired” in getting to the pick-up area.

The council ultimately decided to table the issue until their April meeting. City Manager Jonathan Blanton said that in order for the city to allow the school to close the street during these times long-term it would require the council to pass an ordinance.

Councilman Oscar Sellers was the most vocal in his opposition to the idea, saying he didn’t see a need for such an extensive closure if there were adult supervision of the students crossing the street.

“If there’s teachers out there, and adults, escorting them to and from (the baseball field) I don’t see a need,” Sellers said.

Councilwoman Abbie Covington, who was sworn in earlier in the meeting, said she wanted to hear from homeowners on the street who may have to change their driving habits.

“The people it’s likely to impact most are the people who live on that street and go back and forth as a matter of habit from on side to the other and I think they are who we need to solicit input from,” Covington said. “They’re the people most likely to be inconvenienced by this.”

Mayor Pro Tem Jesse McQueen said he wanted to hear more from McDonald on why this is necessary.

Closing an alleyway

The council voted to hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. April 14 at City Hall to consider closing an alley owned by the city which runs behind Arlo’s BP & Wrecker Service and into the parking lot of the building formerly owned by PNC Bank, which is now owned by Steven Brown.

Brown addressed the council at their February meeting seeking authorization to temporarily close the alley so that he could put up a fence separating it from his property. The alley cuts seven feet into his property, according to Brown, and Blanton estimated that the alley is about 11 feet wide.

“I can’t put up fence and start using my building unless I can close the alleyway off temporarily, until I get everything done to permanently close the alley,” Brown told the council last month.

Blanton said that he felt it would be a very “pro-business, pro-Main Street” initiative to allow Brown to close the alley temporarily while he completes the other requirements to close it permanently. McQueen, not wanting to cause additional financial burden on Brown, asked what the city could do to simply allow him to go ahead and close the alley.

Zoning Coordinator Gail Strickland said the city was following the same procedure as the last time it closed an alleyway in 2015, which required the requesting property owner to follow the process of having a survey done and allowing the hearing on the closure to be advertised publicly.

Covington takes her seat

Covington, after being sworn in, addressed the board. “I’m very happy to be here, I’m excited about this opportunity and looking forward to doing good things,” the former mayor and councilwoman said. “Now let’s roll.”

Blanton put a picture on the projector of Covington shortly after being sworn in for her first term on the council in November 1975.

“They say a picture says a thousand words,” Blanton said of the grainy photo. “I think that says everything that we have someone that’s experienced that knows the happenings around the city and that’s willing to serve.”

The other council members and the Mayor also expressed gratitude for Covington taking interest, with Councilman Maurice Stuart calling her “the real MVP from 1975,” to which Covington replied that she was “the real artifact.”

Asked whether she was rusty on council procedure, Covington said the “Robert’s Rules of Order never change,” referring to the manual of parliamentary procedure. The city will soon consider its budget for 2020-2021, which Covington said is “where you get your feet wet.”

She said she’s aware that improvements to the city’s sewer plant are going to be a topic of discussion, but she also wants to see more done in recreation.

“I really think in recent years we’ve kind of slacked off in that respect,” Covington said. “We used to have the best recreation department in the county and I’d love to see us get that back.”

The path to this better recreation, she said, would be supporting more programs like American Legion baseball at Memorial Park with more money and staff, but said she still doesn’t know the details at this early stage.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

