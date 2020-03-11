Second-graders’ chicks hatch

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Shi Stanback and Anthony Lopez, both second grade students in Julie Warner’s class, hold freshly hatched chicks on Tuesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Shi Stanback and Anthony Lopez, both second grade students in Julie Warner’s class, hold freshly hatched chicks on Tuesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Brandy Jones, who was substituting for Ashley Britt, and her students watch their chicks hatch Tuesday morning at East Rockingham Elementary School. Jones said she’d never seen chicks hatch before. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Brandy Jones, who was substituting for Ashley Britt, and her students watch their chicks hatch Tuesday morning at East Rockingham Elementary School. Jones said she’d never seen chicks hatch before. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Shi Stanback and Anthony Lopez, both second grade students in Julie Warner’s class, hold freshly hatched chicks on Tuesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Shi Stanback and Anthony Lopez, both second grade students in Julie Warner’s class, hold freshly hatched chicks on Tuesday.

ROCKINGHAM — Second-graders across Richmond County have played “mother hen” to chicken eggs over the last 21 days, and on Tuesday saw their chicks hatch.

Gathered around the glowing incubator, the students of assistant teacher Brandy Jones’s second-grade class “oooh-ed” and “ahhh-ed” at every move one of chicks made as it worked to free itself from the shell with its still unused legs. This chick had to be separated from its more mature sibling named “Wopsy,” who was known to be hyper.

The students were in charge of maintaining the proper humidity levels in the incubators and rotating the eggs three times a day throughout the nesting period. This project is part of their coursework on animal life cycles, and builds on recent lessons on measurement and dissecting eggs, and incorporates concepts from their English and writing classes by asking the students to write about their experience and take notes along the way, according to Julie Warner, a second-grade teacher at East Rockingham Elementary School.

“It’s great that they get to enjoy the fruits of their labor,” Warner said as she watched a group of students interact with the chicks.

A group of Warner’s students wrote in their notes that the chicks had big feet, were soft, some were fat, they were yellow and had black eyes. Warner said this was the first year the students named them. They used a technique called “candling,” which meant holding a light up to the shell, to see through the shell and watch the chicks grow, as well as point out any defining characteristics.

They named the biggest one “Big Ben.” One named “Nugget” was just about to hatch, its beak just poking through the shell.

By candling, Warner said the students could predict which ones would make it to hatching and which ones wouldn’t based on their progress.

Shi Stanback said her grandmother was going to get her a chick for her birthday.

“It’s definitely the most fun part of second grade,” Warner said, adding that the students ran down the hall to class Tuesday morning to see if any eggs had hatched. “It’s like Christmas.”

The group at one point took their chicks out of the heated box they were in to run around on the floor, and Elan Pierce’s chick pooped, sending all four students recoiling away. Warner explained that before the chicks hatch they eat the yolk, so the newborns are “full.”

The project is put on by 4-H and is sponsored by Farm Bureau and the United Way of Richmond County. In total, 74 second-grade classes in both public and private school received a dozen eggs, with about 700 students participating county-wide, according to Extension Agent Catherine Shelley.

Shelley said that once the students are finished with the chicks, they will be given to 4-H kids who will raise them to compete in a poultry show on May 15. The next day, the chickens will be processed and the meat donated to local food pantries, churches and other places in need.

Warner said she prepared the students from day one for what would come after the chicks hatched. Still, taking care of them, naming them, and playing with them, the separation, she said, can still be sad.

“We talked about it from the beginning: they learn from them, then someone else does, then (the chicks) help someone else,” Warner explained. “They do get attached to them, it’s sweet.”

As a former teacher, Shelley said the experience of seeing the chicks hatch after taking care of them for three weeks can’t be replaced by reading about the process. And it’s something that they will remember into adulthood, much more than when they learn basic concepts in their regular schooling.

“There’s a self-esteem aspect too, they get to say, ‘Wow, I completed a project successfully.’ To see a chick born is like, ‘Wow, I got a 100!’” she said. “They learn but they’re having so much fun doing it they don’t realize that they’re learning anything.”

Gavin Stone Daily Journal

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

