Recount called in commissioner race

ROCKINGHAM — There will be a recount in the county commissioner race to resolve who came in third in the Democratic primary.

Susan Bruce finished 55 votes behind Dewey Brower and was therefore out of the running for the general election in November. Candidates have the option to request a recount if they finish within 1% of another, and Bruce did, Board of Elections Director Connie Kelly announced Tuesday.

Kelly said that Bruce opting for a recount does not constitute a “challenge” of the results. Brower, a former Hamlet City Councilman and business owner, came in third behind Michael Legrand and Jimmy Capps.

The recount will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, March 13 at the Board of Elections office located at 221 S. Hancock St. in Rockingham. The candidates will be able to observe the process. Kelly said they will feed every ballot cast back through the machines. There were 8,238 votes cast in the primary.

“It’s a pretty long ordeal,” Kelly said.

She said the last time there was a recount in the county commissioner race was in 2016 when Chairman Kenneth Robinette and Tavares Bostic came to a close finish, with Robinette ultimately holding on to win.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]ournal.com.

