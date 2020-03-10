What to expect from tonight’s council meetings

ROCKINGHAM — On Tuesday, both the City of Rockingham and the City of Hamlet will hold their monthly meetings.

In Rockingham, the only action item on the agenda is consideration of a demolition ordinance for a dilapidated dwelling located at 118 Barrett St. The city began minimum housing proceedings with the owners, James H. and Angela L. Carpenter, in October 2019 due to the condition of the home which made it unfit for human habitation.

No one showed up to the public hearing on the home and the code enforcement officer directed the property owners to either repair or demolish the home by Feb. 11. Again, no action was taken by the owners. Pictures of the home taken by the city show doors missing, walls with exposed framing, a children’s pool in the yard along with other debris and trash bags.

The Rockingham Police Department and Rockingham Fire Department will present their annual reports for 2019.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 at City Hall located at 514 Rockingham Rd.

In Hamlet, the City Council will swear in its latest council member, Abbie Covington. Covington was appointed Friday in a special meeting of the council. She replaces Terry Moore, who resigned in February just prior to the council taking a vote on his censure.

Covington was first elected to the city council in the 1970s and has served in elected office for more than 40 years. She was the city’s first female mayor and held the office for 10 years in the 1980s and 90s, and later returned to the council where she remained until 2013.

In other business, the council will consider permanently closing an alleyway off of Champlain Street. They will also discuss a request from Richmond County Schools to temporarily close Park Street.

Finally, the city council will set a date for their 2020-2021 budget work session.

The Hamlet City Council’s monthly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 at City Hall located at 201 Main St.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

