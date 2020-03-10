County Crime Report

March 6

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:20 a.m. deputies responded to a residence on Philadelphia Drive following a report of a suspect forcefully entering a home. The victim reported that a window pane and door were damaged, but nothing was reported stolen. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:15 p.m. deputies responded to a campground on Ford Hill Road following a report of a suspect breaking into buildings and taking items. The suspect allegedly stole a 65-inch TV with an unknown value and a 32-inch RCA TV worth $300. The case is active.

March 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:25 p.m. deputies responded to a residence on Aleo First Avenue following a report of a larceny. The victim reported a 32-inch Toshiba TV worth $200 stolen. The case is active.

HOFFMAN — At 12:06 a.m. deputies arrested Anisha Nicole McLean, 36, on U.S. 1 and charged her with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Deputies allegedly recovered from the scene an AP9 PA-63 9mm short with two magazines valued at $150, 12 0.38-caliber auto ammunition, and one soft armor black gun holster.

March 8

ELLERBE — At 2 p.m. deputies responded to a residence on Hudson Drive following a report of a larceny. The victim reported that a $250 Briggs & Stratton pressure washer and a $250 push mower were stolen. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 1:30 p.m. deputies responded to a residence on Batton Road following a report of suspects having broken in and taken multiple items. The victim reported that their back door was damaged and the following items were stolen: $300 worth of clothing, two gold necklaces worth $150 total, a $50 gold cluster ring, a $5 packet of ground beef, a 20 lb propane tank worth $30 and a truck tool box worth $300. The case is active.

HOFFMAN — At 7 a.m. deputies responded to a church on Derby Road following a report of a suspect removing an AC unit from the side of the church. The AC unit is valued at $5,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:30 p.m. deputies responded to Ledbetter Road following a report of a suspect attempting to rob a victim with a handgun. No items are reported stolen or damaged. The case is active.

March 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 2 a.m. deputies arrested Dustin Phillip Abrams, 28, on U.S. 74 and charged him with one misdemeanor count each of carrying a concealed gun and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies allegedly recovered from the scene a black semi-automatic Smith and Wesson handgun with seven live 0.38-caliber rounds worth $350 and a black sunglasses case with a glass pipe and a clear glass vial inside.

