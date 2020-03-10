Trading elbow grease for wings

Facebook screen shot 18-year-old Cole Dean comes in for his first solo landing at the Richmond County Airport. Dean got his license after beginning a new program at the airport that allows high school students to trade volunteer work for flight instruction. Facebook screen shot 18-year-old Cole Dean comes in for his first solo landing at the Richmond County Airport. Dean got his license after beginning a new program at the airport that allows high school students to trade volunteer work for flight instruction.

How many kids out there wouldn’t love to fly?

Well, a new program at the Richmond County Airport allows a few of them to do just that. And the new program will offer the opportunity to many more in the future.

In fact, the members of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners got to meet the first student intern to complete a solo flight at the county board meeting held Monday night.

Cole Dean, and 18-year-old from Rockingham, was one of the first to take the bait that Airport Director Jason Gainey was fishing with when he started this program last fall.

“They help me out at the airport,” said Gainey. “I teach them the basics – how to change an airplane’s oil for example – and they work. In exchange, I give them free flying lessons.”

And Dean is his first young pilot under the program to take the the air without an instructor by his side.

“The interest is growing,” Dean explained. “I’ve got 10 taking the flight school now, and we just got started.”

The airport has been a hotbed of activity as of late, with new fencing almost completed, and new taxiway with lights built in is close to completion also, which lights up the runway at night.

“We want to be a resource for the community,” said Gainey. “We also have space available to rent if anyone is needing meeting or banquet facilities.”

The Civil Air Patrol has been training air traffic controllers at the county airport also, which Gainey reminds, is essential to keep our young soldiers safe.

He’s even gotten into the oil business, recently renegotiating a fuel contract to save airport users money.

“If you haven’t seen the airport, come on out,” the director invited, adding that with the runway now being over 5,000 feet long, the airport can handle just about anything. But you don’t have to fly in, just driving out and parking in the parking lot is perfectly acceptable.

In other commissioner action, the county leaders heard an update on a policy manual for the animal shelter. The new rules and regulations specifically tells what each employee at the shelter is and isn’t supposed to do. It also sets new rules for the public, such as a ban on videotaping throughout the complex, and defines places the public is and isn’t allowed.

In addition, new hours and fees for the shelter were announced. To adopt, you can visit the shelter from noon until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The cost to adopt a dog is now $80, which includes spaying or neutering, all shots and an identity chip placed under the skin of the animal. For cats, the cost is now $65. Anyone wanting to have their pet implanted with an identification chip can do so at the shelter for $15.

Robert Leininger Editor

Reach Robert Leininger at [email protected]

