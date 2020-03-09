RCC names Sen. McInnis ‘Citizen of the Year’

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Sen. Tom McInnis accepts his Distinguished Citizen of the Year award from the Richmond Community College Foundation in the Cole Auditorium on Saturday at the college’s annual Gala. McInnis received the honor due to his “major role in securing funding and campaigning for more educational and workforce training opportunities in rural North Carolina,” the college said. McInnis, in his remarks, dedicated the award to the students who “want a hand up, not a hand out.” He recounted the story of how he came to value business training, which started with Lois Morgan, who lead the business department at Ellerbe High School. She taught him business law, business math and typing, which he still uses today, but he also learned the value of an occupational licensing course, in which he learned the trade of real estate, and which he has worked to make available for more students in the region. The proceeds from the gala support making college programs more accessible. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Sen. Tom McInnis accepts his Distinguished Citizen of the Year award from the Richmond Community College Foundation in the Cole Auditorium on Saturday at the college’s annual Gala. McInnis received the honor due to his “major role in securing funding and campaigning for more educational and workforce training opportunities in rural North Carolina,” the college said. McInnis, in his remarks, dedicated the award to the students who “want a hand up, not a hand out.” He recounted the story of how he came to value business training, which started with Lois Morgan, who lead the business department at Ellerbe High School. She taught him business law, business math and typing, which he still uses today, but he also learned the value of an occupational licensing course, in which he learned the trade of real estate, and which he has worked to make available for more students in the region. The proceeds from the gala support making college programs more accessible.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

