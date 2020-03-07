Cardiologist joining FirstHealth physician group

A cardiologist with nearly four decades of experience is joining FirstHealth Physician Group. Tom Wall, M.D., will practice four days a week at FirstHealth clinics in Troy and Asheboro.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to join FirstHealth,” Wall said. “I love taking care of patients, and I’m especially excited to serve rural communities in Randolph and Montgomery counties.”

Wall said his journey to FirstHealth feels like it started years ago after he met chief executive officer Mickey Foster.

“Mickey is a dear friend and colleague, and we have kept in touch with each other for years. I respect Mickey because he truly values and works so well with physicians and health care professionals,” Wall said. “At 63, I’m entering the last phase of my career. It’s going to be so nice to assist FirstHealth’s commitment to patient care in rural communities.”

Wall comes to FirstHealth from UNC Health Alliance and has spent his career working across North Carolina. He worked as a cardiologist at LeBauer HealthCare in Greensboro for more than 25 years and spent time at Duke University Medical Center, Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University and Cone Health. He has also served as an associate adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine since 2018.

Wall earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Hampden-Sydney College in 1978 and earned his Doctor of Medicine from Wake Forest University in 1982. Wall completed a residency in internal medicine and cardiology fellowship at Duke University Medical Center.

Wall said a mentor – Joe Greenfield – led him to his love of cardiology. Greenfield served as Chairman of Medicine and Chief of Cardiology at Duke University when Wall was in residency.

“Dr. Greenfield was a cardiologist who did some of the original groundbreaking research on coronary artery blood flow that has helped enable us to aggressively treat heart attacks as we do today,” Wall said. “He became like a surrogate dad after my father passed away, and he gave me a start in my career. It was an incredible time for me and a great learning experience. Dr. Greenfield made it possible for me to have a timely and early career in patient care, teaching and clinical research at Duke.”

Wall began seeing patients in Montgomery and Randolph counties in late February.

Wall and his wife, Anna, have four children and two grandchildren. Aside from his work, Wall said he loves reading, outdoor recreation and spending time with his family.