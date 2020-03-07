News Briefs

Man wanted on

gun, drug charges

ST. PAULS — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 28-year-old St. Pauls man who is wanted on multiple weapons and drug charges.

David J. Pickett is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II-controlled substance, two counts of trafficking in opium/heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor larceny.

Anyone with information can call 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

***

Town’s police get

help with hires

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Police Department has made two new hires, chipping away at a staffing shortage that has lingered for months.

With hiring of police Sgt. Darnell Jacobs, 45, and Officer Michael Brown, 29, on Feb. 21, the department has 14 officers to share the workload and to relieve upper management from working extra hours to cover shifts. The department is fully staffed at 17 full-time officers and one part-time officer, according to Town Manager David Ashburn.

Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson made the request to hire during a Jan. 7 Board of Commissioners meeting.

***

Man facing

gun charges

LUMBERTON — A St. Pauls man faces a felony weapons charge after surrendering Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Frank Kinlaw, 26, is charged with felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Kinlaw was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond. He turned himself in about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

***

Two local men are

facing drug charges

RED SPRINGS — Two Red Springs men were arrested on Thursday after a search of a home led to the discovery of quantities of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia being seized.

Addley Steven Locklear, 32, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

Shane Prather, 28, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Prather was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $7,500 secured bond.

From regional Champion Media newspapers.