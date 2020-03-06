Chorus closes out Arts Alive 2020

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

The choirs of Richmond County’s middle schools sing at the close of Arts Alive on Thursday to a Cole Auditorium packed with proud parents. Arts Alive was a three-day celebration of all the arts that students at Richmond County Schools produce, with each school featuring its students’ artwork in the Cole Auditorium lobby, a series of musical performances by the bands and choruses in the county, and a day of arts and crafts. On Wednesday, students could get their faces painted, add their own creation to a huge chalk wall, decorate face masks and paint on canvas, among other hands-on projects. Andrea McIver, an art teacher at Richmond Senior High School, said, “This is a great opportunity because our kids are so talented and this is one time a year where we come together and show people how amazing they are.”