News Briefs

Town plans 125th

anniversary celebration

PEMBROKE — The town of Pembroke was incorporated on March 8, 1895, 125 years ago on Sunday — and the town will celebrate that milestone with events beginning Friday.

Festivities will begin with a groundbreaking ceremony for the A.S. Thomas Center on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the construction site, located at 205 Union Chapel Road in downtown Pembroke. There will be a reception immediately after the groundbreaking. The event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature food vendors offering free food, bouncy houses, train rides and entertainment by the Carolina Music Award-winning band Mark McKinney & Co. and DJ Gizmo.

***

Walmart will close

Neighborhood store

LUMBERTON — The Walmart Neighborhood Market on West Fifth Street in Lumberton will be closing in April, according to a company spokesman who said the decision is because the store is not as profitable as expectations.

The decision will affect about 80 associates, and the company will work with all of them to try to find them jobs with the company that are nearby.

The store will close by April 3, but it could close earlier depending on how quickly the stores empties inventory. The pharmacy would remain open until April 3.

A gasoline station that Walmart owns on the same property will also close.

***

Program offers

a new life

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Richmond County is on its way to forming a Local Reentry Council which will work to ease the transition from incarceration back into society and reduce the recidivism rate.

On Wednesday, the county’s budding council held its second meeting at the Dobbins Heights Community Center.

The Richmond County LRC will continue to hold meetings in different locations throughout the county seeking input and interest.

Melissa Barren, coordinator for the Richmond County LRC, said they’re modeling the council off of successful ones in other counties

***

Peanut Festival to

host oyster roast

DUBLIN — Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 at the door for the annual Oyster Roast presented by the Dublin Peanut Festival on Saturday, March 14.

The shucking begins at 11 a.m. and goes to 4 p.m. — or until quantities run out.

It happens at the General Store on the Lu Mil Vineyard campus.

More information is available by calling 910-876-2288 or 910-977-8206.

From regional Champion Media newspapers.