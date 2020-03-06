Group gives gift of sight to fellow student

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Brandon Swallow speaks to the Richmond County Board of Education Wednesday while wearing his eSight glasses that allow him to see 20/20. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Brandon Swallow speaks to the Richmond County Board of Education Wednesday while wearing his eSight glasses that allow him to see 20/20.

HAMLET — Brandon Swallow, a junior at REaCH who is visually impaired, has received eSight glasses to give him 20/20 vision following the third successful fundraiser for the glasses since last December.

Brandon has optic nerve hypoplasia, and Joy Smart, principal of REaCH, got the ball rolling to get Swallow approved for a set of his own set of the glasses after she saw the recent effort to get Richmond Senior High School student Zackery Carter his eSight glasses.

The eSight glasses work by using a high speed, high resolution camera to provide a real-time image that an impaired user can see without any delay or latency, according to the eSight website.

Smart said she watched a video made by Brandon’s mother of him trying the glasses on for the first time at the beginning of his trial period and the next day at school she made sure to find him.

“I walked up to him and said, ‘Do they work? Can you see? What can you see?’” she said. Brandon replied that yes, he could see her “smiling face.” When Smart started to cry, Brandon said, “Mrs. Smart don’t cry because that’s what my momma did,” according to Smart.

With donations from the community and students and staff at REaCH, they raised the $5,150 goal for the glasses, plus the $795 for an extended warranty, in just two weeks, according to Smart.

“Words cannot describe that what we all shared by being able to help Brandon,” Smart said.

Brandon, who said he wants to study biomedical engineering to be able to design aids to other people with disabilities, thanked all that donated to support his cause.

“In this world there are a lot of things going on so I know that taking your time to donate was the nicest thing you could ever do for me,” Brandon said. “I can see 20/20 for the first time, I can see squirrels running up the tree, the woodpeckers and other wildlife. I can also see my mom’s green eyes.”

The glasses have also allowed him to read without having to hunch over at his desk.

“It’s really amazing to be able to see my peers for the first time,” he said.

The school system and the Lions Club helped Michael Clinton raise money to get his eSight glasses in December, and helped Zackery Carter get his in February.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

