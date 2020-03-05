Van goes up in flames in Food Lion parking lot

Eddie Murphy talks with a firefighter next to his van after the fire had been put out. Eddie Murphy talks with a firefighter next to his van after the fire had been put out. Eddie Murphy referred to the van that burned Thursday as his “house,” and said he lost all of his property inside except for a small pile of clothes he recovered. Eddie Murphy referred to the van that burned Thursday as his “house,” and said he lost all of his property inside except for a small pile of clothes he recovered. A firefighter sprays down Eddie Murphy’s van on Thursday in the Food Lion parking lot. A firefighter sprays down Eddie Murphy’s van on Thursday in the Food Lion parking lot.

ROCKINGHAM — A van went up in flames in the East Broad Avenue Food Lion’s parking lot Thursday afternoon while a man and his two sons were riding in it, though no one was injured.

Eddie Murphy, the owner of the van who was driving, said it had a “bad fuel tank” when he bought it. Murphy, a mechanic, had apparently installed a portable fuel tank to bypass the bad one, with the van’s battery powering the portable fuel tank, according to Fire Chief Harold Isler.

Isler said a spark from the battery likely caused the fire.

The van, valued at about $1,000, was a “total loss,” according to Isler. Murphy said he was essentially living in the van and he lost all his property that was in it, except for a small pile of clothes he recovered.

“That’s my house!” Murphy said. The closest he and his sons came to being injured was some of Murphy’s hair being burned, he said.

While a firefighter was spraying the van with a fire retardant, Murphy joked he still may be able to use the engine.

“It’s built Ford tough,” he said.

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

