Man charged with 19 felonies related to sale of crack cocaine

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man has been charged with 19 felonies related to the sale of crack cocaine.

Rodney Edward Wall, 47, of McInnis Road is charged with five felony counts each of possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and maintain a vehicle for keeping and selling a controlled substance, four felony counts each of selling a Schedule II controlled substance and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance, and one felony count of possession of cocaine.

Investigators had purchased different amounts of suspected crack cocaine from him on four separate occasions, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Wall was arrested on March 2 after allegedly making a delivery of crack cocaine to a local library parking lot to undercover officers.

Wall is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $52,500.00 secure bond. His first court date is March 12, 2020 in Richmond County District Court.

