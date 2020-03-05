Unaffiliated candidate undeterred after missing ballot threshold

T.J. Davenport T.J. Davenport

ROCKINGHAM — The lone unaffiliated candidate running for the Richmond County Board of Commissioners failed to make the cut Tuesday.

T.J. Davenport, 37, a veteran of the Iraq War, was running for his first elected office over these last several months. By going it alone, Davenport was required to submit a petition with signatures from at least 4% of the total registered voters in Richmond County by noon Tuesday, which amounted to 1,116 at the time he declared his candidacy (this number was subject to change, so he set his goal at 1,200 signatures).

Davenport turned in 73 valid signatures in February, according to the Board of Elections, and said he received about 700 signatures total, though he didn’t submit these because he knew he would come in under the threshold.

“I didn’t see a reason to waste the time of the Board of Elections folks with verifying signatures when I don’t have the required amount,” Davenport said.

His biggest hurdle, he said, was that many people didn’t understand why they needed to sign the petition or that they were uncomfortable with giving out personal information. After stating his intent to mount a campaign for the board in December, Davenport said being unaffiliated “fits my personality” because he shares some views held by both Republicans and Democrats.

“For me I like to look at the true meaning of the issue and do what is best not necessarily what fits a certain party,” he said at the time.

As a veteran of the Navy who was deployed during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom and working as a paramedic after his return from service, Davenport wanted to be a “voice” for local veterans and first responders.

Despite his failure to get on the ballot, Davenport said he respects the process unaffiliated candidates must go through.

“I think it’s more challenging, but it is how the system is at the moment,” he said. “I don’t see this as a deterrent but more motivation to come back with a different approach.”

Gavin Stone News Editor